Cooper Kupp wins NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year

SPOKANE, Wash. — We have a winner and his name is Cooper Kupp.

That’s right, Washington’s own was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. There’s really no surprise there. The Rams’ wide receiver had a historic season– and it’s not even over yet.

This season he has 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. That leads the NFL in all three categories. He’s the fourth player to receive the triple-crown. The last time it was done was by Steve Smith in 2005.

The season started well and never slowed down. Even as teams started to pregame to slow him down, he continued to stay open.

His former Eastern Washington University football coach Beau Baldwin said that was spot-on for who Cooper is as a player.

Congratulations, Cooper.

RELATED: The Cooper Bowl: Watch an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Cooper Kupp

RELATED: The Cooper Bowl: Cooper Kupp’s incredible season leading up to the Super Bowl

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.