Cooper Kupp named 1st Team All-Pro

by Alex Crescenti

NEW YORK, NY. — Former Eastern Washington Eagle and now Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named to the NFL All-Pro Team Friday.

Kupp is coming off his best season as a pro so far as he captured the wide receiver triple crown bringing in 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He finished the regular season just shy of Calvin Johnson’s all-time yards record of 1,964 and Michael Thomas’s 149 receptions in a single season.

Kupp now joins former Eastern standout Michael Roos as former Eagles who were named 1st Team All-Pro.

Roos was named to the All-Pro team for the 2008 season when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans, and was named 2nd Team All-Pro a year later.

The Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Monday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.