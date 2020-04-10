Cooler weekend with a blustery Saturday – Mark

Get out and enjoy the sun today. There will be plenty, but that will start changing this evening.

Well above average temps today and that, too, changes Saturday with a quick cold front.

Tonight we’ll see mild with north winds and not much warming for Saturday.

We will see morning showers and cooler daytime temperatures, about 20 degrees cooler than Friday.

A cool down for Saturday after a wonderful Friday. Winds, showers and cooler Saturday. Easter Sunday will be cool and sunny.