Cooler weekend with a blustery Saturday

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Get out and enjoy the sun today. There will be plenty, but that will start changing this evening.

Fridayplanner[1]

Well above average temps today and that, too, changes Saturday with a quick cold front.

Frihighs[1]

Tonight we’ll see mild with north winds and not much warming for Saturday.

Frinightslows[1]

We will see morning showers and cooler daytime temperatures, about 20 degrees cooler than Friday.

Frisathighs[1]

A cool down for Saturday after a wonderful Friday. Winds, showers and cooler Saturday. Easter Sunday will be cool and sunny.

Fri4day[1]

