Cooler weather on the way for the weekend – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday!

Gusty winds and mild temps are on the way for Thursday.

Thu Planner[1]

Expect a cooler day today with more showers in NE Washington.

Thu Highs[1]

A dry and cooler Friday is headed this way, making for very comfortable conditions.

Thu Friday Highs[1]

A cold front is moving over Washington with it winds and showers. The rain moves out ,but the winds remain through the day. Sunny and cooler Friday with a warmer dry weekend expected.

Thu Planner 7 Day[1]

