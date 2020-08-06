Cooler weather on the way for the weekend – Mark

Happy Thursday!

Gusty winds and mild temps are on the way for Thursday.

Expect a cooler day today with more showers in NE Washington.

A dry and cooler Friday is headed this way, making for very comfortable conditions.

A cold front is moving over Washington with it winds and showers. The rain moves out ,but the winds remain through the day. Sunny and cooler Friday with a warmer dry weekend expected.

