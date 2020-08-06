Cooler weather on the way for the weekend – Mark
Happy Thursday!
Gusty winds and mild temps are on the way for Thursday.
Expect a cooler day today with more showers in NE Washington.
A dry and cooler Friday is headed this way, making for very comfortable conditions.
A cold front is moving over Washington with it winds and showers. The rain moves out ,but the winds remain through the day. Sunny and cooler Friday with a warmer dry weekend expected.
RELATED: Waking up to the smell of rain? There’s a special name for that
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.