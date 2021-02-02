Cooler weather for the rest of the week
It felt a little like spring in the Inland Northwest on Monday! Temperatures climbed into the lower 50s in Spokane, which is 15° above average. More typical February weather will return this week. First, a little light rain will fall across the region tonight. There’s also a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, mainly in the mountains. Tuesday will be a breezy day with wind gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s, which is still above average.
The cool-down will continue for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures returning to seasonal average for early February. Expect dry conditions in the valleys, with a chance of snow in the mountains Thursday night and into Friday. This weekend will be dry and partly sunny, with temperatures in the lower 40s.
