Cooler temperatures with a chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a wet couple of days across the Inland Northwest! Temperatures also dropped significantly on Saturday. It looks like Sunday is looking similar, with our highs for the day in the 60’s and 70’s in most places.
We have a slight chance to see some rain in Spokane, as well as the rest of the surrounding areas. However, it looks like the sun could make an appearance on and off throughout the day.
If the rain skips us in Spokane on Sunday, don’t get too excited just yet. We have a few more days left of scattered showers this week.
Ahhhh, but take a look at Thursday. Back into the 70’s! As of right now, the weekend is looking promising as well. Fingers crossed.
