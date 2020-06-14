Cooler temperatures with a chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a wet couple of days across the Inland Northwest! Temperatures also dropped significantly on Saturday. It looks like Sunday is looking similar, with our highs for the day in the 60’s and 70’s in most places.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: That cool weather is going to stick around into Sunday, with our high for the day reaching 64 degrees in Spokane. We also have a chance for rain showers, mostly in the earlier portion of the day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/BYZ1XFjKl8 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 13, 2020

We have a slight chance to see some rain in Spokane, as well as the rest of the surrounding areas. However, it looks like the sun could make an appearance on and off throughout the day.

SUNDAY PLANNER: Most of us will wake up to some rain outside of our windows. That wet weather has the potential to stick around into the afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and temps in the 60's. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/xFKdXhiHjr — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 13, 2020

If the rain skips us in Spokane on Sunday, don’t get too excited just yet. We have a few more days left of scattered showers this week.

7-DAY FORECAST: Looks like the rain won't be short lived! We have a chance to see some wet weather up until Wednesday. Things should start warming back up again as we head into the end of our work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/4JD6PhaFR1 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 13, 2020

Ahhhh, but take a look at Thursday. Back into the 70’s! As of right now, the weekend is looking promising as well. Fingers crossed.

