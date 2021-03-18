Cooler, showery, breezy weather will interrupt our run of pretty spring days -Kris

Thursday will be another warm day with highs in the lower 60s in most locations, but there are changes on the way. As a cold front approaches, expect the clouds to increase throughout the day on Thursday. Winds will also begin picking up in the afternoon with gusts from 25-30 mph. Right now, it looks like any precipitation will hold off until late Thursday evening and into the overnight.

Behind the front, expect cooler and breezy conditions for Friday. There’s still a chance of showers, however, the best chance will be over the mountains. There’s also the possibility for some isolated thunderstorms or graupel showers. Unsettled conditions will continue through the weekend. SPRING officially starts on Saturday. The Vernal Equinox is at 2:37 a.m. PDT. The next storm system arrives late Sunday night and into Monday. Expect a round of rain, possibly mixed with some light snow in some valley locations.