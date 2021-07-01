Cooler nights will bring some relief – Mark

Cooler temperatures are in store, but we’re still going to be hot.

Here’s a look at the rest of your day – low to mid 90s.

We’re seeing hot temperatures across the region and that is set to continue through the weekend.

We do dip down a bit on Friday.

Some energy from the south is triggering thunderstorm activity in the Palouse and south Spokane area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

We’re still hot, but we do cool slightly into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Your nights get cooler and that should help!