Cooler nights will bring some relief – Mark
Cooler temperatures are in store, but we’re still going to be hot.
Here’s a look at the rest of your day – low to mid 90s.
We’re seeing hot temperatures across the region and that is set to continue through the weekend.
We do dip down a bit on Friday.
Some energy from the south is triggering thunderstorm activity in the Palouse and south Spokane area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 4 p.m.
We’re still hot, but we do cool slightly into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Your nights get cooler and that should help!
