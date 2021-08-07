Cooler, clearer, breezy and at times wet; a very different kind of weekend in the forecast – Kris

This is going to be a great weekend to catch up on all of those chores and activities that you’ve put off because of the heat and the smoke. Maybe a nice long run? Or a day of serious yard work? Westerly winds have helped clear out a lot of the smoke that has plagued our air quality. The Air Quality Index should stay in the “Good” or “Moderate” range through the weekend, assuming the fires cooperate. Breezy conditions will continue through Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s on Saturday, which is about five degrees below average. A cold front Saturday night will drop our temperatures even lower for Sunday. In fact, Sunday will be the coolest weekend day since early June. There is a chance of showers late Saturday and Sunday, especially over the northeast mountains and North Idaho.

The heat will not stay away long. A warming trend kicks off Monday, and upper 90s are back in the forecast by the end of next workweek.