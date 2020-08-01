Cooler, but still hot for the weekend -Kris

The high temperature in Spokane broke the 100° mark for the first time in almost two years on Friday. The official high at the airport in Spokane: 102°, which is just one degree shy of the record high. We will put the triple digit heat behind us this weekend, however, it’s still going to be hot. Saturday, expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the lower to mid 90s. The skies will clear for Sunday, with highs in the lower 90s.

A cold front on Monday will bring our temperatures back down to average. We are really starting to dry out around the Inland Northwest, but unfortunately, there’s no sign of rain in the 7-day forecast.