Cooler, but still hot and soon to be hazy – Kris

It’s amazing how refreshing the mid 90s can feel after a few days deep in the triple digits. Spokane topped out at 94° today, which is a 10 degree drop from yesterday and a 15 degree drop from Tuesday’s all-time record high of 109°. However, the cooling trend is going to stall now. Expect the mid 90s to continue through the 4th of July weekend. Unfortunately, we will be adding an unpleasant element to this scenario: wildfire smoke. Smoke from fires burning in British Columbia is drifting into the region and will produce hazy conditions for Friday.

I don’t think we will see any improvement over the weekend. In fact, right now, it looks like we’re going to be in a holding pattern through the 7-days: hot, sunny, hazy. That said, the long-range computer models are coming to any kind of consensus regarding next week’s forecast, so stay tuned for changes. HOPEFULLY, some rain will magically work its way into our weather pattern.