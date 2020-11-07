Cooler this weekend, with a little light snow for parts of the region -Kris

We are going to spend the weekend right on the dividing line between sunny weather to the west and showery conditions to the east. My hunch is: we will stay on the dry and mostly sunny side in Spokane on Saturday. In Coeur d’Alene, a few sprinkles or flurries are possible. Early Sunday morning, most of North Idaho and parts of Eastern Washington might wake up with a little light snow, but it is difficult to tell at this point how far west that snow will extend. Fog is a possibility both Saturday and Sunday mornings, but it won’t be around for long. Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid 40s, which is about average. It will be cooler Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will also be breezy.

Next week, a series of systems will bring the chance of snow showers off and on through the forecast. Expect colder than average conditions through the end of next week.