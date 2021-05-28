Cooler, Breezy with Sun & Clouds for Friday

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson
Fri Am 4 Things

Your 4 Things

Fri Am 4 Things

A cooler breezy day today

Fri Plan

Cool with clouds

Fri Highs

Yesterday’s Winds

Winds

Our cold front continues to exit with breezy conditions and scattered mountain showers in Idaho. Cool today with increased sunshine and warmer temps for the weekend. low 70's Saturday into mid 80's by Memorial Day. Hot weather Tuesday and Wednesday with 90's expected.

Fri 4 Day

 

 

