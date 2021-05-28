Cooler, Breezy with Sun & Clouds for Friday

Mark Peterson by Mark Peterson

Your 4 Things A cooler breezy day today Cool with clouds Yesterday’s Winds Our cold front continues to exit with breezy conditions and scattered mountain showers in Idaho. Cool today with increased sunshine and warmer temps for the weekend. low 70’s Saturday into mid 80’s by Memorial Day. Hot weather Tuesday and Wednesday with 90’s expected.

