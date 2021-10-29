Cooler and sunnier for Halloween weekend -Matt

A few lingering showers will clear out quickly Friday night and set us up for some cool mornings and sunny afternoons. Temperatures early Saturday morning will hover around freezing under clear skies. A little frost and patchy fog are likely too on Saturday morning because of the rain on Friday.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny with highs around 50. Halloween looks great too with lows in the 20s and highs in the low 50s. Trick-or-treat time for the kids on Sunday will start out in the low 40s and drop into the upper 30s. Despite it being chillier than the last few days, this weekend will be sunny and pretty nice overall. These temperatures are in line with what we normally expect for late October.



Sunshine continues into Monday before a chance of some light showers on Tuesday. The chance to pick up some precipitation looks very small right now. We’ll see another chance of rain Thursday of next week. Temperatures will warm slightly with lows just above freezing in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene and highs in the low to mid 50s Tuesday and beyond.