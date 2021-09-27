Cooler temperatures and rain to start the workweek – Mark
Happy Monday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, September 27:
- Showers today
- More rain overnight
- Wet Tuesday morning
- Chilly midweek temperatures
Expect afternoon and overnight showers today.
Temperatures will be about average today. Highs will hit about 68 degrees by lunchtime.
A cold front will pass over today and bring rain. Expect scattered showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday with dry conditions returning Wednesday. We are warming back to seasonal temperatures for the weekend.
