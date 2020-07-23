Cooler and mild weather ahead – Mark

Thu 4 Day[1]

Happy Thursday!

Fewer clouds later and mild conditions today.

Thu Day Planner[1]

The entire state cooled by at least 5 degrees today and more later.

Thu Highs[1]

Friday will bring variable clouds and just a touch cooler again.

Thu Friday Highs[1]

We have a cooler trend now through Saturday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Partly cloudy Friday and then sunny on Saturday. We warm up again on Sunday with hotter days mid week next week.

Thu Planning 7 Day[1]

 

