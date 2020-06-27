Cooler, and eventually wetter weather for the weekend -Kris

88 has been Spokane’s lucky number this week! We’ve hit that temperature three times. However, we’re done with 88 for a while. In fact, we’re done with the 80s for a while! A strong cold front will bring cooler weather for Saturday. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees, which puts us back down around average. Saturday will be dry, other than a few isolated mountain showers, but the winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph.

On Sunday, our temperature drops significantly again! Highs will top out in the mid 60s, with a good chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. If the cooler, wetter weather suits you, the news is good. It looks like below average temperatures and showery weather will continue through the end of June.