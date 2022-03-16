Cooler and drier Wednesday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a busy couple of days the weather around the Inland Northwest is going to calm down a little bit for Wednesday. Skies are starting out a little cloudy this morning but will break out into sunshine before lunch. A few mountain snow showers will come and go, but our valleys and lowlands will stay quiet today.

A light breeze out of the south and southwest will keep the air a little crisp and temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s. It won’t be quite as warm as the past day or two, but close. Temperatures tonight will be the coldest in a while, with upper 20s and low 30s thanks to some clear skies.

Our next weather system will show up Thursday night and Friday morning, but won’t do much outside of more mountain snow showers. A storm behind that however on Friday night and Saturday will gum up travel over the mountain passes and bring more rainy weather to us for the start of the weekend.