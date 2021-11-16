Calmer but cooler; some areas could see coldest temperatures yet – Mark

After a windy Monday, you are waking up to a much calmer and cooler Tuesday.

Before we jump ahead to what’s expected today, here’s a look at some of yesterday’s peak wind gusts:

Coeur d’Alene: 61 miles per hour

Spokane: 62 miles per hour

Pullman: 63 miles per hour

Athol: 72 miles per hour

Your 4 Things to Know f0r Tuesday include:

Partly cloudy today

Still breezy

Clear and cold tonight

Rain expected Friday

Today will be calmer but still breezy. We will have sun, clouds and chilly temperatures as well.

Temperatures will be about average today. Highs will be in the low 40s for Spokane.

The cold front is on its way out with breezy conditions and colder air.

Peak wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour today.

Wednesday will be sunny with clouds.

We could see a mix of rain and snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

A cloudy and mild weekend is expected.

Stay safe out there!