Calmer but cooler; some areas could see coldest temperatures yet – Mark
After a windy Monday, you are waking up to a much calmer and cooler Tuesday.
Before we jump ahead to what’s expected today, here’s a look at some of yesterday’s peak wind gusts:
- Coeur d’Alene: 61 miles per hour
- Spokane: 62 miles per hour
- Pullman: 63 miles per hour
- Athol: 72 miles per hour
Your 4 Things to Know f0r Tuesday include:
- Partly cloudy today
- Still breezy
- Clear and cold tonight
- Rain expected Friday
Today will be calmer but still breezy. We will have sun, clouds and chilly temperatures as well.
Temperatures will be about average today. Highs will be in the low 40s for Spokane.
The cold front is on its way out with breezy conditions and colder air.
Peak wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour today.
Wednesday will be sunny with clouds.
We could see a mix of rain and snow Thursday night into Friday morning.
A cloudy and mild weekend is expected.
Stay safe out there!
