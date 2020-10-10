Cool, wet and windy start to the weekend -Kris

The big change in our weather pattern that we’ve been talking about all week is finally kicking in the back door. A strong cold front will bring widespread rain and much cooler weather for Saturday. After a week of 70s and 80s, highs Saturday will only climb into the 50s. It will also be a windy day with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range around the region. In the afternoon, we have the potential for some breaks in the rain, but we could also see the development of isolated thunderstorms.

Sunday will be considerably calmer and drier, however, it won’t be any warmer! In fact, it looks like the 50s are going to be with us for a while. The chance of showers will increase Sunday evening and into a wet start to the workweek. Right now, it looks like we will dry out and bring back the sunshine by the middle of next week.