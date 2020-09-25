Cool, wet and windy Friday, but make your outdoor plans for the weekend! -Kris

Friday is going to be a great day to stay inside and catch up on your school work and chores, because I think you’ll want to get outside this weekend! We are still in desperate need of rain, and that’s what we’re going to get on Friday. Expect wet and windy conditions with high temperatures only in the mid 50s! Winds will gust up to 40 mph in the afternoon, making it feel even more unpleasant.

There’s a slight chance of showers to start the weekend, but they will mainly be over the mountains. Otherwise, strong high pressure will build over the region, and continue through next week. You can expect sunny, summery weather for the last few days of September.