Cool weekend ahead and wet as well – Mark

Here’s what you’ll see for the rest of the day. Had some frost at the start of a cool Thursday, and the rest of the day will stay cool but will be nice and sunny. Enjoy the sunshine while you can because the clouds will be rolling in tonight and stick around Friday.

Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 60s in North Idaho and upper 60s in Eastern Washington. The regions near Lewiston and Tri-Cities will be in the 70s.

High pressure will provide sunshine and light winds Thursday with clouds moving in overnight. The cloudy and cool Friday will lead up to a rainy weekend and will start looking more like fall. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s through Friday, except for the Lewiston area which will be in the low 80s. Temperatures are expected to stay at around 60 for Saturday and Sunday.