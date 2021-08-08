Cool temperatures and a chance of rain Sunday

A cold front sweeping across the Northwest will keep conditions breezy and cool for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will be nice and cool tonight in the upper 50s for most. A few light showers will be possible tonight in North Idaho, but most of us will stay dry through lunchtime on Sunday.

Clouds and showers will take over for the afternoon, mainly north of I-90. There will even be a few rumbles of thunder in the northern mountains. The best chance of rain for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be after 3 p.m. through around 6 o’clock.

Temperatures will stay cool too. Highs will only be in the low 70s! It’s a nice break from the heat. The heat, by the way, comes back in a big way next week. Expect 90s for highs by Tuesday and upper 90s and low 100s by the end of next week.