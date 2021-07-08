Days will start cool, then end hot this week and beyond – Mark

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, July 8:

Dry and hot conditions continue today

Winds will be light

Hot into next week

90 degrees and hotter will continue

Expect sunny skies and very warm temperatures today. Temperatures by dinnertime will reach 90 degrees.

However, temperatures statewide will be cooler than yesterday.

Today will be our coolest day with upper 80s and low 90s for our area. The forecast is getting sunnier and hotter for the weekend and all of next week.