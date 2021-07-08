Days will start cool, then end hot this week and beyond – Mark
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, July 8:
- Dry and hot conditions continue today
- Winds will be light
- Hot into next week
- 90 degrees and hotter will continue
Expect sunny skies and very warm temperatures today. Temperatures by dinnertime will reach 90 degrees.
However, temperatures statewide will be cooler than yesterday.
Today will be our coolest day with upper 80s and low 90s for our area. The forecast is getting sunnier and hotter for the weekend and all of next week.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.