Days will start cool, then end hot this week and beyond – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, July 8:

  • Dry and hot conditions continue today
  • Winds will be light
  • Hot into next week
  • 90 degrees and hotter will continue

Thu 4 Things2

Expect sunny skies and very warm temperatures today. Temperatures by dinnertime will reach 90 degrees.

Thu Plan

However, temperatures statewide will be cooler than yesterday.

Thu High

Today will be our coolest day with upper 80s and low 90s for our area. The forecast is getting sunnier and hotter for the weekend and all of next week.

Thu 4 Day

