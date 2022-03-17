Cool start, cloudy finish for St. Patrick’s Day – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Clear skies overnight are leading to some cool morning temperatures below freezing. You might need to scrape a little if you’re heading out the door early.

It’s going to be a nice St. Patrick’s Day overall with temperatures hitting the low to mid 50s by the late afternoon. It will be sunny to start the day but clouds will gradually fill in with a storm impacting the Cascades today. Speaking of the Cascades, mountain snow showers could drop a few flakes today in places like the Methow Valley and Republic. Most of the Inland Northwest will stay dry however. Expect a breezy afternoon around Eastern Washington.

Tonight temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s thanks to the cloud cover. A few widely scattered showers are possible overnight and on Friday, but nothing major is expected during this time. The bigger impact comes with the next storm on Saturday which will give a good dose of mountain snow above 4000 feet and rain in the valleys and lowlands. The weather will dry out starting on Sunday and looks very warm next week.