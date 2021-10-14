Cool, showery weather sticking around for Thursday – Kris

A few folks around the Inland Northwest ran into some early season snow today! It didn’t amount to much. Officially, in Spokane, we recorded a “trace” of snow. Even if you only had rain at your house, the cold, damp weather was certainly a sign that winter is not far off. There is still the slight chance of a few isolated snow flurries through tomorrow morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be drier, but there is still the possibility of mid-day rain showers. Temperatures will remain well below average. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s, which is about ten degrees below average.

There’s warmer, drier weather in the forecast for Friday. SATURDAY, however, looks to be the nicest day of the 7-day forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s! A system Sunday could bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow. It will also cool things down a bit for the start of the workweek.