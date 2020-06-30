Cool, showery start to July, but the 4th is looking GOOD! -Kris

A slow moving weather system is keeping the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in our forecast. The showers will continue on and off overnight, before we get a break Tuesday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday, with showers and possible thunderstorms returning in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s, which is just a little below average

Another system moves in on Wednesday bringing cooler air along with it. Temperatures will drop into the sixties with more showers. Look for

warmer and drier weather starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Right now, it looks like the 4th of July weekend will be warm and sunny with temperatures in the 80s.