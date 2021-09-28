Expect more rain and a chance of thunderstorms for your Tuesday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, September 28:
- Showers today
- Breezy and cooler conditions
- Chance of thunderstorms
- Warm, sunny weekend ahead
Expect scattered rain showers all day. High temperatures will hit 59 degrees by dinnertime.
These cooler, cloudy conditions will be statewide.
A cold front is on the move bringing scattered showers, breezy and cooler conditions today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy through Friday with warming temperatures. Expect a sunny and mild weekend.
