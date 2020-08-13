Cool night ahead: good sleeping weather in the forecast -Kris

It is sweater weather this evening! After an unseasonably cool day, temperatures tonight are dropping to the lowest readings in almost a month and a half. Most locations will bottom out into the 40s early Thursday morning, with the possibility of a few upper 30s in some of the outlying areas. It will be a great night to open up the windows and cool down the house. Also, with clear skies, there’s a chance to spot the Perseid Meteor Shower again tonight.

It will be warmer for Thursday, but temperatures will still be about five degrees below average. A few clouds will drift through in the morning, but they will clear out by the afternoon.

That is NOT the trend in the forecast. A ridge of high pressure begins building in on Saturday, and temperatures will climb through the weekend, reaching the upper 90s and low 100s for the start of next workweek.