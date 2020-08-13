Cool night ahead: good sleeping weather in the forecast -Kris
It is sweater weather this evening! After an unseasonably cool day, temperatures tonight are dropping to the lowest readings in almost a month and a half. Most locations will bottom out into the 40s early Thursday morning, with the possibility of a few upper 30s in some of the outlying areas. It will be a great night to open up the windows and cool down the house. Also, with clear skies, there’s a chance to spot the Perseid Meteor Shower again tonight.
It will be warmer for Thursday, but temperatures will still be about five degrees below average. A few clouds will drift through in the morning, but they will clear out by the afternoon.
That is NOT the trend in the forecast. A ridge of high pressure begins building in on Saturday, and temperatures will climb through the weekend, reaching the upper 90s and low 100s for the start of next workweek.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.