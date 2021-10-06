Cool, frosty mornings make for perfect sweater weather – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
Clouds will turn to sunshine today. Expect high temperatures to reach 58 degrees by dinnertime.
Temperatures will be much cooler today.
A passing cold front will bring scattered showers and clouds this morning. Then, expect sunshine and cooler temperatures this afternoon. Today will be mostly sunny and cool through the weekend. We will see frost every morning.
