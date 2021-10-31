Cool and sunny Halloween in the Inland Northwest – Matt

Temperatures will dip below freezing again on Sunday morning, with 20s in the Okanogan Valley, Idaho Panhandle, the Palouse, and Northeast Washington. The West Plains will also dip into the 20s while downtown Spokane east to Coeur d’Alene will settle right around freezing. Skies will be clear and there’s a good chance of seeing the Northern Lights, so be sure to take a look before sunrise if you’re able to!

The day will be nice and sunny with light winds out of the north and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s pretty average for the end of October. Trick-or-treating won’t have any problems. Temperatures will start out in the mid-40s at sunset and fall into the upper 30s after 9 p.m.

It will be another cool morning in the 20s to start the week with more sunshine on Monday. A few showers are possible early Tuesday morning while cloudy skies are expected during the day along with mountain snow showers. More wet weather is likely late in the week, but temperatures will warm slightly to lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s which should keep snow out of the valleys as things stand currently.