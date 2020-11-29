Cool and sunny for Sunday, lots of changes for Monday! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a gorgeous weekend across the Inland Northwest. Sunday is shaping up to be no different!
Many of us will wake up to some patchy fog, but most of that should start to clear out in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunshine for the remainder of the day.
Our high for the day will reach 42 degrees, slightly cooler than what we saw Saturday. It’ll be a nice day to spend outdoors. Maybe go for a bike ride? Do some yard work around the house? The possibilities are endless! I’d suggest taking advantage of it, as Monday is shaping up to be an inside kind of day.
We have a 40% chance for snow and rain for the start of our work week. It looks like it’ll be short-lived though. We’re looking at mostly sunshine and cooler temps for the remainder of the week.
