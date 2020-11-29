Cool and sunny for Sunday, lots of changes for Monday! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a gorgeous weekend across the Inland Northwest. Sunday is shaping up to be no different!

Many of us will wake up to some patchy fog, but most of that should start to clear out in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunshine for the remainder of the day.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Happy Saturday! What a gorgeous Saturday it was. Expect some cloud cover to move in overnight with areas of patchy fog into tomorrow. That should start to clear out by the afternoon, making way for another beautiful day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/7AR403ebPA — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 29, 2020

SUNDAY PLANNER: It's going to be a nice Sunday to spend outdoors! Maybe go for a bike ride? Do some yard work around the house? The possibilities are endless! Heads up, I'd suggest taking advantage of it. Monday is shaping up to be an inside kind of day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/rUAuOJy74j — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 29, 2020

Our high for the day will reach 42 degrees, slightly cooler than what we saw Saturday. It’ll be a nice day to spend outdoors. Maybe go for a bike ride? Do some yard work around the house? The possibilities are endless! I’d suggest taking advantage of it, as Monday is shaping up to be an inside kind of day.

PLANNING FORECAST: I told you there would be changes on Monday! We have a 40% chance as of tonight to see some rain/snow in the forecast. Looks like that will be short-lived though. We're looking at mostly sunshine for the rest of the week and a drop in temps. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/WZ1sYH8p5M — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 29, 2020

We have a 40% chance for snow and rain for the start of our work week. It looks like it’ll be short-lived though. We’re looking at mostly sunshine and cooler temps for the remainder of the week.

