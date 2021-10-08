Cool and sunny days with a windy, wet Sunday – Mark

It’s Friday!

Our trend of cool, but sunny days continues today and through this week, but some windy, wet weather is on the way for Sunday.

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: reaching up into the low 60s, then we dip into the 40s this evening.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunny and cool today

Another frosty night ahead

Sunny and dry Saturday

A breezy, wet Sunday

Today’s high are just below average.

We’ll be a little cooler Saturday.

Sunshine and a few clouds for today and Saturday. It will be frosty again Saturday morning with evening clouds and Sunday morning rain. Sunday will be cooler with winds during the day.

We cool down next week with low 50s during the day and temps around 30 in the morning.