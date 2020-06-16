Cool and showery for Tuesday, but there are signs of summer in the forecast -Kris

I’ve been hearing from many Inland Northwesterners: they are ready for some WARM, SUNNY weather. I am happy to report that your wish will be coming true this week. It will be a slow warming and drying trend, and it will peak just in time for the official start of summer! In the meantime, cool and showery weather will continue tonight. Tuesday won’t be quite as wet and chilly, but it will still be cooler than average with a chance of showers.

By Wednesday, there’s only a slight chance of rain. Finally, but Thursday, temperatures will be right around average with partly sunny skies. The warming trend takes us into the 80s by the weekend! Summer officially starts on Saturday. Father’s Day is on Sunday! Good timing.