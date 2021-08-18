Cool and clear Wednesday with more nice weather to come – Matt

It’s a beautiful day in the Inland Northwest! That’s something we’ve been struggling with recently thanks to heat, wildfires, and poor air quality.

Air Quality is starting out “good” or “moderate” in most areas and it looks like the rain and cool air overnight calmed down fire activity in a big way. As we head into the afternoon look for light smoke from area fires to filter back into our skies. In North Idaho, thicker smoke could filter in this evening thanks to a large fire burning near Thompson Falls in Montana.

A couple of showers will linger in North Idaho today on the backside of yesterday’s storm system which is now pulling away. Rain chances are small at 20 percent and most of the rain that does fall will be up in the mountains anyway. Otherwise it will be a cool, partly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and lows overnight back down to the mid 50s.

Temperatures warm up tomorrow into the low 80s, but that’s the peak heat for the week ahead. Generally expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for the next few days. Another storm system will up the chances for rain Friday night and Saturday. Rain will be scattered on Saturday with a few lightning strikes. Sunday looks breezy and cool, a nice day to get outside barring any new smoke activity.