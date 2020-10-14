Cool and breezy today – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
After a windy Tuesday, breezy conditions continue today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know
- Mostly sunny today
- Some breezy conditions
- More relief wind-wise on Thursday
- Frost on the way for the morning
A few clouds will linger today with SW winds between 10-20 mph.
We’re also expected below average temperatures for today.
Tonight, we will see less wind and cooler again with areas of frost in the region. Partly cloudy Friday through the weekend and dry.
