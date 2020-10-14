Cool and breezy today – Mark

Wed Day Planner[1]

Happy Wednesday!

After a windy Tuesday, breezy conditions continue today.

Here are your 4 Things to Know

  • Mostly sunny today
  • Some breezy conditions
  • More relief wind-wise on Thursday
  • Frost on the way for the morning

A few clouds will linger today with SW winds between 10-20 mph.

We’re also expected below average temperatures for today.

Wed Highs[1]

Tonight, we will see less wind and cooler again with areas of frost in the region. Partly cloudy Friday through the weekend and dry.

Wed 4 Day[1]

 

 

 

 

