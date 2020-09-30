Cookie Decorating 101: Make your own fall-themed sugar cookies with Just Cookies and Treats

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Just Cookies and Treats Cookie Decorating 101

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Learn how to create your own cookies this October with Just Cookies and Treats.

You can sign up now for classes where you’ll learn how to decorate your own custom sugar cookie treats.

The owner of the in-home bakery, Savannah DeWitt, says this class will provide and in-depth look into the world of cookie decorating.

The class is three hours long and will cover all the basics from preparation, baking, making the icing, to decorating tips and packaging.

You will go home with eight decorated cookies, prizes, goodie bags, and a binder full of resources including getting started on your own, recipes, tools, and all the baking tips you’ll learn in class.

This class is designed for beginners, but all experience levels and ages are welcome

DeWitt says she’ll do her best to create a safe and fun environment where everyone can have fun and learn a thing or two.

The first upcoming class is on Saturday, Oct. 3 and the next is on Saturday, October 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Garden Coffee & Local Eats in Spokane Valley.

It’s $64 per person and the deadline to register and pay for the first class is Wednesday, Sept. 30 at midnight.

See the event page on Facebook for more information.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.