Convicted Idaho felon pushes lush lifestyle online, accused of scamming car buyers in several states

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite a social media presence that shows a lush lifestyle in Beverly Hills, a man convicted of grand theft in North Idaho is accused of scamming car buyers in several states and now faces felony charges.

4 News Now has been covering Edward Jarzabek for years. We first reported on him in 2014 when he was handing out stacks of 20-dollar bills to homeless people in Spokane. He said he wanted to do it anonymously, but posted video of it and spoke to reporters. He did not disclose at the time that he had just been released from prison on grand theft charges.

PAST COVERAGE: Man handing out cash in Spokane is convicted Idaho felon

Since then, Jarzabek has been selling cars online and, for a time, in-person in Spokane. The Washington Attorney General’s office shared several complaints against Mountain West Motors from people who say they bought cars from Jarzabek, but the titles were never provided and complaints never resolved.

Jarzabek was arrested in Florida last fall, accused of selling a car to a man on Ebay. According to the police report, the man wired the money, but never received the vehicle. Jarzabek says the vehicle was stolen in transport and was not his responsibility, but the detective on the case tells a much different story.

“After reviewing the case,” the detective writes, “it was apparent the victim was scammed and the vehicle sold likely never existed.”

Court documents from that case accuse Jarzabek of defrauding at least three people through car sales on Ebay – the victim in Florida, a guy in Illinois and a man in Indiana. 4 News Now also uncovered a civil lawsuit filed against him in California, where once again, someone said they wired the money for the vehicle and never received it. In that case, he’s accused of doing business as Santa Monica Motorsports LLC.

All this time, Jarzabek has been on parole in Idaho. The state considers him a “fugitive” saying he violated his parole by committing the new crime.

“Edward Jarzabek is a known repeat offender with a long history of fraud,” the police report states.

Those police records detail allegations of a trail of deception. Despite social media posts showing luxury vehicles, photos with celebrities and expensive boats, Jarzabek told the court in Florida he made just over $50,000 in 2020, had no assets and needed a public defender. That request was denied and Jarzabek has a private attorney defending him there.

In LinkedIn profiles and other websites, Jarzabek claims to operate venture capital firms and investment companies, which detectives say do not exist. On one website, Jarzabek claims to have attended Stanford Law School. When asked about that, Jarzabek claims a friend created that site so that Google searches of past stories we reported on him would be further down in search results.

Jarzabek denies the charges against him, but there’s one charge he most vehemently denies. Detectives in the Florida case traced a phone used in the Ebay sale back to Jarzabek’s known email address and date of birth. Detectives say the phone was paid for with an American Express card issued not to Edward Jarzabek, but in his young daughter’s name.

The detective writes, “I located multiple Twitter accounts where he posts images of himself and what is believed to be his daughter [name redacted for privacy], who is visibly under the age of 10.”

Jarzabek agreed to an interview for this story, then asked if his attorneys could be present. When told that was okay, Jarzabek canceled the next day and has not rescheduled. He sent this statement in his defense:

“The allegations provided in the complaint by the Desoto County Sheriffs Office are a fabricated array of lies and misleading unsubstantiated information intended to direct a false narrative. Once the actual facts come out in a Court of Law we are confident this case will be fully dismissed. Furthermore it is our position that the Parole Violation stemming from these allegations will also be dismissed. With regards to KXLYs investigation into civil matters these complaints have not been adjudicated correctly and in most cases lack any supporting evidence to move forward in any legal capacity.”

