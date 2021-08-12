Continued hot weather and smoky conditions – Mark

It’s hot and smoky outside, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

The smoke and haze are sticking around for the time-being.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We’re getting hot today, with his in the mid-90s to triple digits for most of the region. It gets even hotter on Friday.

The heat remains, but the winds are carrying more smoke over our area. It should improve later today. The heat continues through Saturday with a cold front moving in Sunday. Next week starts off very mild.