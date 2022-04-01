Construction on US 95 bridge over Northwest Blvd starts Monday

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Construction on the US-95 bridge over Northwest Boulevard will begin on Monday.

The project is expected to be completed in two months.

Crews will paint the steel railing, as well as remove and replace the surface of the structure.

During the project, southbound drivers will be unable to use the left turn lane on the bridge to access downtown.

This is the first of several bridge projects expected to be completed in Coeur d’Alene.

