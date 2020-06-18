Construction on N. Spokane Chick-fil-A starting soon

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chicken lovers, get excited!

Chick-fil-A is one step closer to becoming a reality in Spokane. A sign posted along Newport Highway indicates construction is set to begin soon.

According to permits filed with the City of Spokane, the developer hopes to build a new 4,833-square-foot building with 96 interior seats, 16 patio seats, a playground and a dual order drive-thru lane that will have space for up to 28 vehicles.

The news of the restaurant’s groundbreaking come after a years-long saga. Up until now, the national chain has refused to announce its plans to come to Spokane.

Rumors of Chick-fil-A coming to the Inland Northwest have spread for years. The first surfaced when the restaurant’s website falsely indicated it had a location at Gonzaga University.

In December, rumors started spreading around North Idaho about a potential location in Hayden. A “Coming Soon” sign popped up on an empty lot on Government Way, but Hayden’s Community Development Director said no permits were ever filed and she believed the ordeal was a prank.

The rumors can finally be put to rest: this time it is really happening.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A files building permit with City of Spokane

READ: Preliminary building permits show design proposal for N. Spokane Chick-fil-A

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.