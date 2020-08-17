Construction on eastbound I-90 causing backups near Stampede Pass interchange

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Construction is causing backups along eastbound I-90 near the Stampede Pass interchange.

The backups are about seven miles long and are causing two hours of added travel time.

UPDATE: We are now starting to see about 7 miles of back up with about 2+ hours of added travel time on EB I-90 due to work to replace concrete panels under the Stampede Pass interchange. Pls continue to go up and over the ramps at Exit 62 without stopping to keep traffic moving. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 17, 2020

Crews are replacing concrete panels under the interchange.

Drivers should continue to go up and over the ramps at Exit 62 without stopping to keep traffic moving.

Construction is expected to continue through Friday morning.

