Construction crews close I-90 on-ramp at Freya Street until further notice

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The eastbound on-ramp to I-90 at Freya Street closed for construction Monday morning.

That lane will remain closed until further notice while work continues.

The EB on-ramp to I-90 at Freya Street, MP 284 in the Spokane Valley is closed until further notice for construction, use and alternate route. Beginning at 10:50 am on June 22, 2020 until further notice. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) June 22, 2020

Drivers should use an alternate route in that area.

