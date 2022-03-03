‘Constantly monitoring’: Concerns rise over nuclear radiation, state proactively prepares for worst-case scenario

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Russia takes over nuclear power plants in Ukraine, state health leaders in Washington are testing radiation levels to stay on top of concerns if radiation were to spread.

On Monday, Russian forces said they took over the cities and land around the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Last week, the Chernobyl Nuclear site was also taken over by Russian troops.

While this is on the other side of the world, state health leaders are always looking into radiation levels in Washington.

“We take it very seriously,” said Mark Henry, the Radiological Emergency Preparedness Supervisor for Washington’s Department of Health. “We’re constantly monitoring air, soil, water, milk any edible vegetation.”

This didn’t just start when Russia invaded Ukraine. It’s happening around the clock. His team checks levels because radiation is always in the air, but it’s not enough to cause concern.

“There’s always a small amount of radiation naturally in the background on earth, anywhere,” said Adam Fritsch, a physics professor at Gonzaga University.

Over in Ukraine, however, radiation levels are higher in Chernobyl following Russia’s takeover of the infamous Ukrainian city, the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history. That rise isn’t worrying Fritsch.

“It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where what happens in Ukraine is going to directly affect our health here in the US,” he said.

He says more people are thinking about this kind of danger right now, but that’s why it’s so important it always goes on, even when it isn’t at the forefront.

“It’s kind of hidden in normal circumstances, and in times like this, it becomes much more apparent,” Fritsch added. “It’s something that actually does matter year-round.”

It matters even more as thousands of refugees are fleeing the country. Since radiation levels are higher in some parts of Ukraine, Fritsch wants to debunk myths about how radiation spreads.

“If someone from Ukraine was near an incident, and they traveled to the U.S., they’re not going to spread anything,” he said.

Both Henry and Fritsch say our state is prepared for a worst-case nuclear scenario.

RELATED: Explaining the Chernobyl situation in Ukraine

RELATED: ‘Worst thing that can happen’: Russian EWU student speaks on home country’s invasion in Ukraine

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.