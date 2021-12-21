Connie E. Mueller

Connie E. Mueller (77) lifelong resident of St. Maries, ID went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 16, 2021, with family by her side. She was born to Reuben and Hazel (Olsen) Marquardt on September 27, 1944, at their home in the Benewah Valley. Connie attended grade school at the Benewah Valley School until the 6th grade. While in high school she worked at Mike’s Drug and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1962. Following high school, Connie went and stayed with her aunt in Great Falls, MT. She worked at a bank there before returning to St. Maries. When she returned, Connie went to work for First Security Bank. She started dating Ken Mueller, and the couple married on December 12, 1964, at the Lutheran Church in St. Maries. They made their home in St. Maries and had 2 children, Paul and Stephanie. She left First Security Bank when she and her husband opened up Ken’s Custom Body & Paint in 1968, and she served as the bookkeeper up until 2 weeks ago. Connie enjoyed the outdoors, camping, motorcycling, skiing and spending time at their family cabin at Schweitzer & Avery. She looked forward to and enjoyed the yearly family vacations. Family was extremely important to her, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her Christian faith was especially important to her, and she loved the lord. She was regularly active and involved at the St. Maries Nazarene Church. Connie is survived by her husband Ken at their home in St. Maries; children Paul (Jennifer) Mueller of Mica, WA and Stephanie (Mike) Supanchick of Deer Park, WA; siblings Bonnie (Ralph) Port of Spokane, WA, Edgar (Lynne) Marquardt of St. Maries, ID, and Helen (Jim) Crane of St. Maries, ID. Also surviving are grandchildren Brielle (Kaleb) Simon of Mica, WA, Cameron Supanchick of Spokane, WA, Brayden Mueller of Mica, WA, Janae Mueller of Mica, WA, and Drisk (Imah) Chevry of Spokane, WA; great grandchildren Kynzlee Simon, Kattia Chevry, and 1 on the way; also numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Reuben and Hazel Marquardt. A memorial service will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at the St. Maries Nazarene Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Maries Church of the Nazarene or St. Maries Cross Fund.

