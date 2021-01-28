Congressman Newhouse calls impeachment vote a ‘question of morals’

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

It was just two weeks ago the House of Representatives voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him.

The backlash was swift and Republican constituents called for his resignation. Congressman Newhouse says he will not be resigning and is still just as strong of a Republican as ever.

When deciding whether or not to vote in favor of impeachment, Congressman Newhouse did not see it as a political choice, but more a question of morals.

“Obviously it was not a good move, politically, and I knew this would be an unpopular decision in my district,” said Newhouse.

A week after that vote, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. He urged for unity in his inaugural address.

“To all those who did not support us let me say this, hear me out as we move forward, take a measure of me and my heart,” said President Biden.

But the more than two dozen executive actions signed by President Biden gives the Congressman pause and he says the words of Biden don’t match with the actions he has taken.

“That’s really bypassing the legislative branch of the government. There’s been no give and take, not debate back and forth,” said Newhouse.

Newhouse says one of the biggest issues he has is regarding energy independence in the country. That includes that moratorium the Biden administration is placing on oil and gas leases for 60 days, as well as the cancelling of the Keystone Pipeline, all of which he says will have impacts across the country.

“Causing the cost of energy to increase, certainly increase joblessness at a time when I just talked about, our main focus has to be rebuilding our economy,” said Newhouse.

Newhouse says it’s not all bad; the messages on infrastructure and improvements across the nation are issues the congressman agrees with. He just wants his branch of government to have more of a say in the decision making.

“I hope that President Biden and those that work with him see the need for that and truly live up to the promises that we’ve heard in the inaugural address,” said Newhouse.

When we asked Newhouse if former President Trump were to run again in four years, would he support him, he said a lot can can happen in four years, but he would be reluctant to answer.

