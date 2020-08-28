Congrats, it’s Friday! Reward yourself with a gorgeous afternoon -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! Happy Friday! It is August 28. Your forecast is looking gorgeous as we finish the work week.

Regionally, we’ll have fire danger concerns this weekend. Tomorrow afternoon and evening, we are under a Red Flag Warning. The National Weather Service office in Spokane previously had this as a Fire Weather Watch. We’re expecting hot temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds.

Wind gusts may get up to 40-45 mph for some parts of the region.

Be safe, and know your burn restrictions!

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today than yesterday by a couple degrees. 88 degrees for the afternoon high temperature in Spokane. Omak, Moses Lake and Lewiston will be in the 90s this afternoon.

Nothing but clear skies, hot temperatures and sunshine for your Friday. We’ll see little cloud cover today. Wind speeds in Spokane will be 5-10 mph coming from the southwest.

Stay safe! -Nikki