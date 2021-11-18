Confused about COVID booster shots? Here’s what you need to know

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – More people may soon be eligible to get Moderna’s booster shot. The drugmaker just asked the FDA for emergency use for anyone 18 and older to get the booster dose. CDC advisers will be meeting Friday to discuss the new recommendation.

Right now, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters are only approved for certain groups of people.

As of November 13, more than 820,000 additional doses have been given across Washington. However, top health experts say more people can get it.

The thought of another shot against COVID-19 may feel a bit disheartening, but immunity for some vaccines does wane over time.

“I think one of the things we’re learning as these vaccines are in use, is many different types of vaccines require multiple doses and that’s part of what’s being learned here in real-time,” said Michele Roberts, the Acting Assistant Secretary for the Washington Department of Health (DOH).

Anyone who has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get a booster dose now.

Vaccine types can be mixed, but it’s possible some providers can turn people away for that.

Roberts says some providers won’t have all types of vaccines available that will allow them to do that.

“Especially if you’re going to a mobile clinic. A lot of times, mobile clinics reduce the different amount of vaccine they have there and the same thing in a provider office, just to prevent medical error,” Roberts said.

When it comes to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, not everyone can get booster doses.

If a person has received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago, they are now eligible to get the shot as long as they’re 18 and older and work in high-risk settings or have underlying health conditions.

“There are a number of different conditions that put you at higher risk, so if you’re uncertain, we’re going to say please talk to your health care provider,” said Dr. Umair Shah, the state’s secretary of health.

