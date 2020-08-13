Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane Co. stay below triple digits for fourth consecutive day

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health officials reported an additional 63 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive day reported cases have stayed in the double digits.

The Washington Department of Health reported a downward trend in cases statewide on Wednesday. The DOH also noted health data improving in eastern Washington, with the region’s reproductive number falling below 1 for the first time since the state began tracking data. When the number is below one, it means the pandemic is slowing.

That said, there is still some cause for concern in Spokane County. An updated health report Wednesday shows 21 people have died from the virus in a 10-day span. A total of 87 people have died in Spokane.

