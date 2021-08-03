Concerning Air-Quality and Heat – Mark

It’s going to be hot and hazy the rest of the day.

Your 4 Things to Know: Air quality will remain smoky through the week and will be under a Heat Advisory through Wednesday night. That’s when we’ll see the peak hot temperatures, before it cools down into the weekend.

This morning we stayed in the ‘Unhealthy’ range for air quality and don’t expect much change today.

Heat Advisory runs through Wednesday night.

Hot today…

… and even hotter Wednesday. This will be peak heat for this week.

It’s going to be sunny, hot and hazy with a Heat Advisory in place through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be in the 90s through Thursday with a break of low 80s for Friday. Into the weekend it will drop to the 70s with less smoke expected.

